REMEMBER WHEN: The Who’s John Entwistle found dead in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The Who was in town to begin a three-month North American tour at the Hard Rock Hotel.
It was 20 years ago Monday when “The Ox” exited the stage in Las Vegas at age 57.
“John Entwistle, the quiet bassist who co-founded The Who and helped anchor the British rock band’s explosive performances with his precise playing, was found dead of an apparent heart attack in his suite at the Hard Rock Hotel,” the Review-Journal reported on June 28, 2002, the day after the tragedy.
The medical examiner would later determine that his heart attack was brought on by cocaine.
The band was in town to begin a three-month North American tour at the hotel when Entwistle, nicknamed “The Ox,” was found unresponsive in his bed in that sixth-floor suite around noon.
The surviving members of the band — Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey — postponed their tour, returning to the Joint 2½ months later to soldier on.
The band has continued to tour and record in the two decades since Entwistle’s death. The Who is scheduled to play Dolby Live at Park MGM on Nov. 4-5.
