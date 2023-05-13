Sick New World music fest arrives in Las Vegas

Massive heavy music fest features System of a Down, Korn, Evanescence and others.

Shavo Odadjian of System Of A Down performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival in May 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Remember those glory days of the late ’90s, when big-top-sized JNCO jeans were roomy enough to provide affordable housing for a family of six, shirtless lads named Shifty Shellshock were rhyming “fierce” with “nipple pierce” and rage was all the rage?

Of course you do!

And even if you don’t, Sick New World is here to offer a loud, daylong reminder of said era.

The massive, sold-out heavy music fest makes its debut at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds today, featuring nü metal prime movers System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, a reunited Coal Chamber, P.O.D., Papa Roach and just about every other band that played Ozzfest 20 years ago.

But it’s not just rap-rock-indebted sounds that the fest mines: There’s an impressively wide gamut of genres explored here, spanning industrial (Ministry, KMFDM, Skinny Puppy on its farewell tour), goth (Ville Valo, Sisters of Mercy on their first U.S. tour in 14 years), a number of female-fronted acts (Evanescence, Kittie, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Lacuna Coil) some newer faces (Spiritbox, Turnstile, Scowl) and a variety of awesomely inscrutable square pegs (Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs, Death Grips).

The first band hits the stage at 11:35 a.m. and the music continues until midnight.

To borrow a line from one of Korn’s signature hits: “Arrrreeee you ready?!”

