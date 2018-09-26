Music

Supergroup MC50 celebrates 50th anniversary of landmark album

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2018 - 10:12 am
 

He kept hearing about this new sound — one that he helped create — but couldn’t actually hear it.

That’s because Wayne Kramer was behind bars.

After being caught selling cocaine to undercover federal agents in 1975, the pioneering guitarist/founding firebrand of the original Motor City madmen, the MC5, served a two-year stint in prison.

Around that time, a fresh crop of bands inspired by the MC5’s highly combustible, socially aware, needle-in-the-red rock ’n’ roll began to emerge.

“I read about this new movement, some of the bands, like the Ramones or the Clash, would talk about how their favorite bands were the MC5 or the Stooges,” Kramer recalls, name-checking his Iggy Pop-led Michigan band brethren. “One day I came home from prison, and I started to get caught up, started to see many of the musical ideas that we championed in the 5 had been embraced by the next generation of bands.

“That continued through the emergence of the Seattle bands, what’s referred to as grunge,” he adds, “right up through to today, with Rage Against the Machine and Rise Against, bands that take a politically active position and carry a message. It’s all the same message of self-efficacy and self-determination, that we all have unlimited possibility if we go after it whole-heartedly.”

Going after things whole-heartedly is what Kramer does, for better and — for a time back in the day — for worse. But before his battles with drug addiction in the ’70s sidetracked his career, Kramer helped incite a musical riot with the MC5, whose 1969 debut, “Kick Out Jams,” was a Molotov cocktail of blaring guitars and howled calls to arms hurled through the plate-glass window of the rock ’n’ roll establishment.

‘It’s so intense’

Imagine how synapse-frying it must have been to see something as audaciously ahead of its time as Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” in 1968.

Well, catching the MC5 blaze stages around that time was the musical equivalent of said brain-blasting.

“It’s still that way,” says Kramer, 70. “We were actually discussing that last night. It’s so intense that you either will embrace it or you’ll have to leave the room.”

“We” is the MC50, a Kramer-created supergroup celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Jams” on tour.

The lineup is top-notch, with Kramer having recruited Faith No More bassist Billy Gould, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and former Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty.

And on the mic, there’s towering live wire Marcus Durant, the frontman for Delaware’s seriously underrated blues-punk badasses Zen Guerilla.

Guerilla disbanded years ago and never got much attention outside the darkest depths of the indie underground, so you may not have heard of Durant.

Kramer hadn’t when his name was first put in the mix.

“I asked my friends to give me lists of players, so I could try to navigate the possibilities,” Kramer says. “My agent suggested Marcus. I did the research, I started looking him up on YouTube, I said, ‘Wow, this guy, he’s pretty intense.’ And then I started to hear his voice, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, this would be incredible.’ We call him our secret weapon. He has a voice that we all dream of.”

Going ‘Hard’

In addition to hitting the road once again, Kramer has recently released a memoir, “The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities,” a read as gritty, raw and in-your-face as the MC5’s uncompromising songbook.

“One of the reasons I wrote it was to help me understand who the hell I am, how did I get to be this way,” Kramer says. “Some truths emerged in the process, and in the feedback I get. It’s been illuminating. We’re all trying to play junior psychiatrists to understand why we do the things we do, and it was a helpful process.”

In addition to reflecting on his life, Kramer has been reflecting on the times.

The MC5 notoriously played the turbulent ’68 Democratic Convention, a flash point of one of the most fractious eras of modern times in this country.

They soundtracked the chaos then — and they’re doing the same now.

“It was exhilarating,” Kramer recalls. “I felt like I was a part of the times and things that mattered, activities that counted.

“I think we’re still in that today,” he observes. “I think everything we do matters.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like