The Eagles add more shows to series at Sphere in Las Vegas
After confirming a fall run at The Sphere in Las Vegas last week, The Eagles on Tuesday announced the group is adding more shows to its upcoming concert series.
The legendary rock band previously announced eight shows, titled simply, “Eagles — Live In Concert at Sphere,” at the world-famous venue. “Due to overwhelming demand,” the group has now added four more shows to bring its total to 12 concerts at The Sphere.
The band will perform on the following dates this fall:
Friday, September 20
Saturday, September 21
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
“The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide,” the venue said in a release.
According to The Sphere, tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.
The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at https://eagles.com.