Music

The Eagles add more shows to series at Sphere in Las Vegas

The Eagles (Courtesy Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Sphere Entertainment)
More Stories
Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer is bringing his visually and musically advanced prod ...
‘Unlike any other city’: Oscar winner adds second Las Vegas show
Celine Dion documentary with jarring ‘Seizure Scene’ hints at Vegas return
Fontainebleau signs ‘once in a generation talent’ to residency deal
Lil Wayne performs at Shaq's Fun House at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (M ...
Superstar rapper sets dual nightclub Strip residency
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 12:15 pm
 

After confirming a fall run at The Sphere in Las Vegas last week, The Eagles on Tuesday announced the group is adding more shows to its upcoming concert series.

The legendary rock band previously announced eight shows, titled simply, “Eagles — Live In Concert at Sphere,” at the world-famous venue. “Due to overwhelming demand,” the group has now added four more shows to bring its total to 12 concerts at The Sphere.

The band will perform on the following dates this fall:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

“The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide,” the venue said in a release.

According to The Sphere, tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at https://eagles.com.

