The Killers release new single ‘The Man’ from forthcoming album

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs onstage during the grand opening of T-Mobile Arena on April 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

Ready for some “Wonderful Wonderful” news Killers fans?

The band has just released a new song, “The Man,” the first single from their forthcoming fifth album, due out later this year.

A cocksure, funky jam with disco undertones, “The Man” is a hard-strutting vamp that opens with synth lines that sound like a jet engine being throttled up for takeoff.

It’s the first official taste of the band’s upcoming record, “Wonderful Wonderful,” which was recorded in both L.A. and locally at 11th Street Records with producer Jackknife Lee (U2, R.E.M., Weezer), with mixing duties handled, at least in part, by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, MGMT).

At a recent gig in Atlantic City, the band debuted another new tune, hard-driving rocker “Run for Cover.”

The Killers hit Europe next week for a slew of festival gigs, then return to headline Lollapalooza on Aug. 4 in Chicago.

