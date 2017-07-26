The Killers to perform on the Strip Monday for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the grand opening of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 6, 2016. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Two of Vegas’ biggest names are reuniting, as The Killers are set to perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday.

The band will play on the Strip, with the concert being broadcast as part of Kimmel’s show.

KTNV news anchor Dayna Roselli broke the news Wednesday on Twitter.

Kimmel, whose family relocated to Vegas when he was a kid, graduated from Clark High School and attended UNLV for a year. He has shown The Killers plenty of love over the years, as the Vegas band has performed numerous times on his show.

The Killers are prepping the release of their new album “Wonderful Wonderful,” which was recorded in part at the studio at 11th Street Records downtown.

The band is also headlining Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival Aug. 4.