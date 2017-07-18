The Weeknd heads lineup for iHeartRadio Music Festival

The event at T-Mobile Arena will again go head to head with downtown’s Life is Beautiful festival Sept. 22 and 23.

The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn. Amy Harris Invision AP

The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Weeknd is coming to one of Vegas’ biggest weekends — musically speaking, at least.

The lineup has been announced for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Fest, which takes place Sept. 22 and 23 at T-Mobile Arena, where it will again go head to head with the Life is Beautiful festival downtown.

In addition to the aforementioned R&B changeling, the iHeartRadio lineup includes Lorde, who’s also playing Life is Beautiful this year, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Coldplay, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, Pink, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett and Kesha, with more to be announced.

Once again, prior to Saturday night’s show, there will be a Daytime Village festival stage at the Las Vegas Village grounds across from Luxor, this year featuring Migos, Flume, Bleachers, Little Mix, French Montana, Halsey, Niall Horan, Kelsea Ballerini, Judah & The Lion, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Hey Violet, Cheat Codes, All Time Low, Khalid and Julia Michaels.

Also returning to the iHeartRadio festivities will be show host Ryan Seacrest. Performances throughout the weekend will be live streamed by The CW on www.cwtv.com and The CW App. The CW will also broadcast portions of the fest Oct. 4 and 5 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.