This week’s 5 best bets for concerts in Las Vegas

Here are the best bets for concerts this week in Las Vegas.

The Darkness

“We are an interplanetary race of aliens. Your radio waves have polluted outer space for far too long. Send us more glam rock or we will destroy the Earth!” So goes the command at the onset of “Rock in Space,” off “Pinewood Smile,” the latest album from hot-and-bothered Brits The Darkness, where they fearlessly save the planet with falsetto-fired rock and roll. Salute their efforts at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $25; call 702-862-2695.

J.D. Wilkes

J.D. Wilkes’ crazy-eyed, gravel-throated roots music sounds as if it was meant to be sung around a campfire deep in the woods of his native Kentucky. On “Fire Dreams,” the solo debut from the Legendary Shack Shakers frontman, Wilkes stirs a witches’ brew of bluegrass, jazz and gothic Americana into a moonshine-strong blend. See him at 8 p.m. Thursday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $12; all 702-598-3757.

Whiskey Myers

With whiskers as thick as their Southern rock influences, these Texans crank up the amps, and the longing, on their latest record, “Mud.” See Whiskey Myers at 10 p.m. Saturday at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country. Tickets start at $10; call 702-435-2855.

George Clinton

“The Electric Spanking of War Babies” continues when funk legends George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic let the “Atomic Dog” off its leash at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $29; call 702-632-7600.

Knuckle Puck

Hearts and throats equally raw, these emotive Chicago pop punks are heavy on the sentiment — and just plain heavy. See them at 7 p.m. Monday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock. Tickets are $18; call 702-693-5000.