This week’s 5 best bets for concerts in Las Vegas

Car Seat Headrest

From lo-fi to high demand, the ever-prolific Car Seat Headrest’s rangy repertoire has evolved from confessional, self-recorded scruffiness to fits of amps-to-11 guitar bombast, volume swelling in sync with the critically acclaimed group’s rising profile. See the biggest indie rock show of the summer at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-982-1764. (Sold out)

Quicksand

Quicksand may not have sold a million copies of its seminal 1993 major label debut “Slip,” but the group seemingly influenced a million bands in the ensuing decades with its equally melodic and muscular post-hardcore. See Quicksand support its first new album in 22 years, “Interiors,” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Streetlight Manifesto

Prepare for a “Moment of Silence” followed by a “Moment of Violence” when these ska punk stalwarts commemorate the 15th anniversary of their acclaimed debut, “Everything Goes Numb,” at 7 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets start at $27.50; call 702-862-2695.

Destroyer

Like a kite in a windstorm, Destroyer’s free-range indie rock flies all over the place, with frontman Dan Bejar’s endearingly loopy vocals setting an anything-goes tone that surges from the spare to the grandiose. See Destroyer at 8 p.m. Monday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Adam Ant

There are anthems and then there are “ANThems,” the latter a survey of ’80s New Wave at its most wild-eyed and idiosyncratic. See Adam Ant “Stand and Deliver” at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $21; call 702-942-7777.