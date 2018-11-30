This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Nine Inch Nails
The original “Mr. Self Destruct,” Nine Inch Nails frontman/Olympic-level scowler Trent Reznor, flagellates himself and ear holes alike when this industrial rock battering ram returns to hammer Vegas again at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $68; call 702-693-5000.
Holiday Havoc, Night 1
From outer space to the dance floor — sort of — high-minded alt-rockers Thirty Seconds to Mars enlisted EDM stars such as Zedd and Yellow Claw to lend an electronic edge to their latest album, “America.” Pledge your allegiance at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Park Theater at Park MGM, with Bishop Briggs, Robert DeLong, Grandson and the Crystal Method also on the bill. Tickets start at $50; call 844-600-7275.
Holiday Havoc, Night 2
“Don’t Stay Home,” reggae-rock aficionados, when long-running hybridists 311 team up with Young the Giant, Iration, Dreamers and Barns Courtney at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $45; call 702-730-7777.
Florida Georgia Line
Credit/blame this beer-basted duo for birthing bro country with their smash 2012 debut, “Here’s to the Good Times.” Now they’re “Cruising” into Vegas for a five-show run, which begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $39; call 866-919-7472.
Dom Kennedy
Having collaborated with fellow Los Angeles hip-hop notables YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Kendrick Lamar and DJ Quik, to name but a few, Dom Kennedy reps the West Coast as hard as the beats he rhymes over. See him at 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $23; call 702-693-5000.