This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails play the Hard Rock Friday and Saturday night, leading off our best bets for catching some music this weekend.

Trent Reznor performs with Nine Inch Nails at The Joint on Friday, October 20, 2017, at The Hard Rock hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Nine Inch Nails

The original “Mr. Self Destruct,” Nine Inch Nails frontman/Olympic-level scowler Trent Reznor, flagellates himself and ear holes alike when this industrial rock battering ram returns to hammer Vegas again at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $68; call 702-693-5000.

Holiday Havoc, Night 1

From outer space to the dance floor — sort of — high-minded alt-rockers Thirty Seconds to Mars enlisted EDM stars such as Zedd and Yellow Claw to lend an electronic edge to their latest album, “America.” Pledge your allegiance at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Park Theater at Park MGM, with Bishop Briggs, Robert DeLong, Grandson and the Crystal Method also on the bill. Tickets start at $50; call 844-600-7275.

Holiday Havoc, Night 2

“Don’t Stay Home,” reggae-rock aficionados, when long-running hybridists 311 team up with Young the Giant, Iration, Dreamers and Barns Courtney at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $45; call 702-730-7777.

Florida Georgia Line

Credit/blame this beer-basted duo for birthing bro country with their smash 2012 debut, “Here’s to the Good Times.” Now they’re “Cruising” into Vegas for a five-show run, which begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $39; call 866-919-7472.

Dom Kennedy

Having collaborated with fellow Los Angeles hip-hop notables YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Kendrick Lamar and DJ Quik, to name but a few, Dom Kennedy reps the West Coast as hard as the beats he rhymes over. See him at 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $23; call 702-693-5000.