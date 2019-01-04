This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Rocker Lita Ford remains one of the most fiery women in rock. See her at 8 p.m. Friday at the Golden Nugget.

Lita Ford

Having amassed quite the body count after kissing dudes deadly for decades now, rocker Lita Ford — once the apple of every ’80s hair metaller’s eye — remains one of the most fiery women in rock. See her at 8 p.m. Friday at the Showroom at the Golden Nugget. Tickets start at $39; call 866-946-5336.

The Amity Affliction

This Aussie metalcore export goes down like a cocktail of gasoline and cherry juice, combustibly heavy with a dash of synthpop sweetness. See the Amity Affliction at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 in advance, $29 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Hank Von Hell

Sing the “Wild Boy Blues” with the original Apocalypse Dude, Hank Von Hell, former frontman of Norwegian punk rock all-timers Turbonegro. He returns to the road after an extended hiatus at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20; call 702-598-3757.

The English Beat

The Beat goes on as these British 2-tone forebears have been at it for 40 years now. See these ska punk originals at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695

Eric Sardinas

Blues-rock slide guitar aficionados shall most assuredly rejoice when Eric Sardinas slides into town again for some serious six-string acrobatics. See him at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Railhead at Boulder Station. Tickets are $5; call 702-432-7777.