This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

This sharp-tongued Cleveland hip-hopper made headlines in 2018 by exchanging verbal fire with fellow Midwestern rapper Eminem. (Note to self: Maybe don’t comment on social media about how hot you think Slim Shady’s daughter is if you’re not looking for beef). Still the feud seems to have invigorated Kelly, whose most recent EP, “Binge,” is as fiercely “Loco” as its first single suggests. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $44.95; call 702-749-2012.

Danko Jones

“I Gotta Rock,” Canadian cowbell aficionado Danko Jones declares with the lead track of his latest record, “Wild Cat,” an album of one full-on anthem after the next where guitars blaze as if hurled into a campfire. See him at 9 p.m. Wednesday at 172 at the Rio. Tickets are $15; call 702-513-3356.

Cursive

“Gonna sing into the void and make some noise,” Cursive frontman Tim Kasher promises on the lead track from “Vitriola,” the Nebraskan indie rockers’ first new album in six years. The record seethes with a jaundice-eyed intensity that suggests that this bunch spent its youth picking scabs and watching too much CNN. “It’s Gonna Hurt” when Cursive hits town at 7:30 p.m. Monday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

George Strait

It’s Super Bowl weekend, which means two things: Hotel rooms cost more than your car, and George Strait is back in town for the rare shows that the retired-from-the-road country icon plays these days. See Strait at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $50 to $499; call 702-692-1600.

Beach Boys

Uncle Jessie, er, John Stamos once again joins these masters of the multipart harmony to sing about never-ending summers and the girls who populate them at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center. Tickets are $45 to $119; call 702-749-2012.