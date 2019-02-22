This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

The Black Queen (Jen Whitaker)

Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan performs at Rock On The Range Music Festival on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Black Queen

Former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato goes from screaming as if his lungs were swarming with fire ants to wrapping his lithe voice around The Black Queen’s dusky, New Wave-indebted electro pop, synths in place of DEP’s strangulated guitars. See them at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 172 at the Rio. Tickets are $20; call 702-777-2782.

Lettuce

Did you know that lettuce, the veggie, is 96 percent water? Well, you do now. Here’s something else you should know: Lettuce, the band, brings the funk in equally fluid fashion with liquid grooves for days. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $26 in advance, $31 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Death Grips

No other act makes quite the same melee as Death Grips, which is probably for the best, as we’re not sure eardrums could survive another aurally confrontational noise-hop troupe like this one. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20; call 702-632-7600.

Frankie and The Witch Fingers

Pick up the “Brain Telephone,” dude, these far-out L.A. psych-rock space cases are on the line, eager to fry synapses and move hips in unison. Get up and boogie down at 9 p.m. Friday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $8; call 702-598-3757.

Un

Glacial in pace and blood-freezing beauty, Un’s slow-building, end-of-days doom metal is as heavy as the cloud coverage in the band’s native Seattle. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10; call 702-982-1764.