This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Former Las Vegan Ronnie Radke returns to town with his increasingly melodic metalcore outfit Falling in Reverse on the heels of their new single, “Drugs,” which boasts another local connection: Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, who owns a home in Henderson, guests on the track. See them at 6 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $27.50 to $39.50; call 702-632-7600.

Stoners would be Stoopid to pass on experiencing these reefer-loving reggae-influenced rockers do their thing on the unofficial hesher holiday of 4/20. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at — where else? — The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $42 to $145; call 800-745-3000.

Coolio and Tone Loc

Hip-hop two-hit wonders unite when Coolio takes old-schoolers on a “Fantastic Voyage” while the gravel-voiced Tone Loc pours the “Funky Cold Medina” like it was still 1989. Young MC’s also on the bill, which gets going at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Club at the Cannery. Tickets are $19.95 to $49.95; call 800-745-3000.

Metal Allegiance

This metal supergroup pledges Allegiance to all things heavy with a lineup that includes Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick, Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and a rotating cast of singers and other guest musicians as they play genre classics from the past to the present. See them at 6 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues. Tickets are $28; call 702-632-7600.

Steely Dan

Guitarist and founding member Walter Becker may have passed away from esophageal cancer in 2017, but Steely Dan keeps one of rock’s most meticulously crafted catalogs alive at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Venetian Theatre, with additional performances through May 11. Tickets are $59.95 to $375.95; call 702-414-9000.

