Music

This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2019 - 10:26 am
 

Carrie Underwood

Vulnerable and a woman in command at once, Carrie Underwood grasped the creative reins with a tighter grip than ever on her R&B-informed latest record, “Cry Pretty,” the first album she has co-produced. Her efforts were richly rewarded: Underwood became the first female artist to score four No. 1 country albums upon its release last September. See her at 7 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $49.50 to $99.50; call 888-929-7849.

Hollywood Vampires

This hard rock supergroup teams shock rocker of all shock rockers Alice Cooper with actor/guitarist Johnny Depp, Aerosmith six-stringer Joe Perry and others as they sink their fangs into jukebox staples from the likes of AC/DC, the Who, the Doors and more at 9 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $36.70 to $110.09; call 800-745-3000.

Celine Dion

Her heart will go on, but her Vegas residency won’t follow suit for much longer. Celine Dion’s hugely successful run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace enters its stretch run at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with shows through June 8. Tickets start at $55; call 866-320-9763.

Radio Moscow

From Russia — not really — with love of guitars and overdriven amplifiers, this Iowa-born power trio strives to make the notion of contemporary classic no longer an oxymoron as it kicks off the Desert Rock Weekend festivities at 7 p.m. Thursday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-220-8849.

Dillinger Block Party

This family-friendly, dog-friendly, beer-friendly, daylong celebration pairs ace indie acts such as Same Sex Mary, hip-hopper Biz’DirtyHarvard and drum standout Sandy Nelson with food trucks, vendors and, of course, the Dad Noise Competition. The festivities, set for 3 p.m. Saturday at The Dillinger, double as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Shane Patton Foundation, which grants scholarships to local high school students. Free; call 702-293-4001.

