This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Together Pangea (Nettwerk)

These L.A. rockers get all blissed out on their chiming, infectious new EP, “Dispassionate,” sounding as if they spent the downtime since their previous EP, the decidedly more tense “Non Stop Paranoia,” huffing daisies and dotting their i’s with little hearts. OK, so that’s a slight exaggeration, but what’s less prone to overstatement is the considerable charms of their latest. See them at 9 p.m. Sunday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Las Vegas Death Fest

A marathon of misanthropy, vomited vocals and seriously hard to decipher band logos, the Las Vegas Death Fest is upon us again for as much good, friendly, violent fun as your constitution will allow. Norway’s Blood Red Throne and Portugal’s Holocausto Canibal headline the Year 11 festivities alongside dozens of other extremists at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Fremont Country Club and Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $40 per day; call 702-382-2227.

Dizzy Wright

“Nobody Cares, Work Harder” is a fitting title for the latest record by blue-collar Las Vegas rapper Dizzy Wright, who’s been rhyming since age 8. “Never slowin’ down ’cause dues gotta be paid,” he declares in his languid drawl on album opener “Self Love Is Powerful,” grinding on at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day show; call 702-862-2695.

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds

A former member of The Gun Club, the Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Kid Congo Powers has a resume as impressive as his guitar playing is pointedly primal. His current project, The Pink Monkey Birds, continues to favor rock ’n’ roll at its most raucously unrefined. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-382-2227.

Chon

These largely instrumental math rockers are taking modern progressive heavy music in consistently compelling new directions as evidenced by latest album “Chon,” their catalog by turns beatific, meditative and technically dazzling. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $22; call 702-632-7600.