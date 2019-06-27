This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs with Eagles of Death Metal during Las Rageous, a hard rock music festival in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

Troy Sanders of Mastodon performs at Las Rageous, a hard rock music festival in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

Mastodon

With hearts and riffs equally heavy, aptly named metallers Mastodon dropped one of their most emotive and elaborate records a decade ago, “Crack the Skye,” an intense, involved listen informed by the suicide of drummer Brann Dailor’s sister. To coincide with the 10th anniversary of its release, they’re playing the album in its entirety on their current co-headlining tour with prog-punks Coheed and Cambria. Mastodon will also be performing a few other tunes, so start bellowing for “Mother Puncher” now. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $49.50 to $129.50; call 800-745-3000.

Machine Gun Kelly

Fresh off his portrayal of live-wire sticksman Tommy Lee in raunchy Motley Crue biopic “The Dirt,” rapper Machine Gun Kelly turns his attention back to dropping rhymes as manic as one of that hair metaller’s robo-armed drum solos. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $49 to $109; call 702-944-3200.

GC Records Anniversary

Vegas indie label GC Records turns 20 with a daylong celebration Saturday that’s almost as sweet as its discography. First, there’s an all-ages show featuring stripped-down and acoustic acts at 1 p.m. at Alternate Reality Comics. At 5 p.m. the action moves to The Dive Bar, where a 10-band lineup kicks off with performers including California punks Toys That Kill and local counterparts Illicitor. Free; call 702-586-3483.

Feed Me With Teeth

This British DJ-producer is known for full-contact EDM delivered with the grace of a cement truck plowing through a plate-glass window. Become that window at 7 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20; call 702-632-7600.

John Mayall

“Nobody Told Me,” the new album from British blues forebear John Mayall, sees him continuing to jam with guitar greats Joe Bonamassa, Alex Lifeson, Todd Rundgren, Steven Van Zandt and others. See the 85-year-old Mayall do his thing at 8 p.m. Friday at Club Madrid at Sunset Station. Tickets are $29 to $49; call 800-745-3000.