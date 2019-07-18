This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Singer-songwriter Beck performs at the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 in Los Angeles. Beck's latest album "Colors" was released on Oct. 13. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Beck

He’s got two turntables, a microphone and some choice tour mates: Alt-everything troubadour Beck is hitting the road with ball-of-fire rockers Cage the Elephant, indie greats Spoon and L.A.’s rising, female-fronted Starcrawler in one of the best rock bills of the summer. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at Park Theater at Park MGM. Tickets are $65.95 to $165.95; call 800-745-3000.

The Alarm

During a recent concert in Wales, The Killers paid tribute to native sons The Alarm by performing the band’s seminal “Rain in the Summertime.” Will the Welsh alt-rockers return the favor and bust out “Mr. Brightside” when they hit town? Find out at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $29.50; call 702-632-7600.

Why Don’t We

The latest boy band to put innumerable hearts in headlocks, this ascendant quintet was reverse-engineered, in a way: All of its members had solo careers before assembling, Voltron-style, in 2016. Do the tween in your life a solid and take her to see Why Don’t We at 7 p.m. Saturday at Park Theater at Park MGM. Tickets are $34.95 to $129.95; call 800-745-3000.

August Burns Red

These Pennsylvania metalcore bruisers are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their third record, “Constellations,” the best way they know how: by catalyzing sweat-dampened mosh pits nightly as they play the album in its entirety. Bring a change of clothes at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the House of Blues. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven

“Take the Skinheads Bowling” when indie rockers Camper Van Beethoven team up with the band they helped begat in ’90s alt-rock favs Cracker, whose singer, David Lowery, fronts both. See them at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show; call 702-862-2695.