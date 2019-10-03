This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

In this Friday, April 8, 2016 file photo, inductee Steve Miller performs at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Stabbing Westward (Artist Group International)

Steve Miller Band

He’s a picker, a grinner, a lover and a sinner, but Steve Miller won’t be playing his music in the sun, ’cause, you know, the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas has a roof. See him at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $59.50 to $250; call 702-770-9966.

Stabbing Westward

In the early ’90s, when Ministry, Skinny Puppy and Nine Inch Nails were hitting commercial and creative peaks making machine music driven by menace and misanthropy, Stabbing Westward countered with radio-friendly industrial-lite heavier on the hooks than the gnashed teeth. Catch the group at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $25 to $30; call 702-862-2695.

The Cult

The “Fire Woman” blazes again when The Cult revisits its biggest album, 1989’s “Sonic Temple,” where the group first hooked up with producer Bob Rock to go full-on hard rock. The Cult will play the record in its entirety at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $34 to $64; call 800-745-3000.

Interpol

These post-punk revivalists recorded their latest album, “Marauder,” analog style, straight to tape, lending the record a live feel that will only be enhanced on stage at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea. Tickets are $39 to $79; call 800-745-3000.

D.R.I.

Hurtling though 22 songs in a motion-sickness-inducing 17 minutes, crossover pioneers D.R.I. united thrash and hardcore with a shared need for speed on their 1983 debut, “Dirty Rotten EP/LP.” Thirty-six years later, they’re still preaching the merits of “Violent Pacification” at 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at The Dive Bar. Tickets are $20; call 702-586-3483.