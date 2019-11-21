This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Plague Vendor (Robert Hickerson)

Plague Vendor

Dark, seductive, raw-lunged and debauched, “By Night,” the latest record from L.A.’s Plague Vendor, is among the best rock records of the year. So be there when the band brings it to life at 10 p.m. Wednesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Paula Abdul

Straight up now tell us do you really want to love Paula Abdul forever? Of course you do, and you’ll have ample opportunity when the late ’80s/early ’90s pop stalwart continues her residency at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with shows running through Nov. 30, at the Flamingo Showroom. Tickets start at $69; call 800-745-3000.

Little Brother

Critically lauded Little Brother has earned big props for its heady, heartfelt rhymes. It’s back on the road in support of new album “May the Lord Watch,” its first in nine years. See the hip-hop duo at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Snails

Enter a “World of Slime” when dubstep mainstay Snails teams up with fellow scene heavyweight Rusko and others to deliver bass levels capable of liquefying innards to the consistency of said goop at 7 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Tickets start at $40; call 800-745-3000.

Speedbuggy USA

If “a cowpunk swampbilly honky tonk rock ’n’ roll thang” sounds like your thing, make a break for The Dive Bar when Speedbuggy USA hits town at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free; call 702-586-3483.