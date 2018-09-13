This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Brody Dalle, of The Distillers, performs on stage at Shaky Knees Music Festival on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

The Distillers

Mixing punk rock vigor with Hole-indebted hooks, the Distillers burned brightly and somewhat briefly, releasing three albums from 2000 to ’03, before going on hiatus in ’06. Now the band is back with frontwoman Brody Dalle’s righteous snarl fully intact. See them at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $30; call 702-862-2695.

The Village People

Everybody, all together now, “It’s fun to stay at the … newly renovated Palace Station,” which celebrates its grand reopening with the Village People, along with KC and the Sunshine Band, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $40; call 702-367-2411.

Suicideboys

Hailing from New Orleans’ notoriously rough-and-tumble Seventh Ward, this ascendant indie hip-hop duo favors entrancing, singsongy rhymes dark as the alleyways of its home turf. See Suicideboys at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $35; call 702-862-2695.

Hunter Hayes

As a 20-year-old, this baby-faced country heartthrob became the youngest artist ever to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, with “Wanted” in 2012. Six years later, he remains similarly in demand at 8 p.m. Saturday at the M Pool at the M Resort. Tickets start at $29.99; call 702-797-1000.

‘Hair Nation Tour’

My, my, my, get once bitten, twice shy as Jack Russell’s Great White headlines the “Hair Nation Tour 2018,” with Bulletboys and Enuff Z’Nuff, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20; call 702-632-7600.