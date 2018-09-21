This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Okilly Dokilly (Okilly Dokilly)

Dua Lipa performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Dua Lipa

A year ago, this British pop ingenue was performing on a Life is Beautiful side stage. Now she’s headlining large halls on the strength of her self-titled debut, which has sold more than a million copies. Obey those “New Rules” at 8 p.m. ‘Thursday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $39; call 702-698-7475.

Zac Brown Band

By both covering a John Prine tune and collaborating with hip-hop hit-maker Pharrell Williams on its latest record, “Welcome Home,” this jam-friendly country troupe showcases the range that has long underscored its live gigs. See the Zac Brown Band at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $89; call 702-944-3200.

Amorphis

These folk-influenced Finns top an excellent international metal bill alongside Swedish melodic death metallers Dark Tranquility, Portugal’s gothy Moonspell and countrymen Omnium Gatherum at 7 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $27.50; call 702-632-7600.

Quintron and Miss Pussycat

As if seriously loopy, lo-fi Louisiana dance music performed on homemade electronic instruments wasn’t enough value for your hard-earned entertainment dollar, Quintron and Missy Pussycat seal the deal with some puppet show action as well at 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door; call 702-982-1764.

Okilly Dokilly

Hi-dilly-ho, neighborinos. Ready to get your face caved in by the world’s one and only Ned Flanders-themed metal band? Head on down-doodily-town then at 8 p.m. Friday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $15; call 702-598-3757.