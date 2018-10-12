Music

This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2018 - 12:25 pm
 

Alkaline Trio

Anthemically downcast, these veteran goth punks’ songs of vampires and heartache have been alternately consoling and invigorating the black-clad set for over two decades now. “Is This Thing Cursed?” they wonder on the title cut of their latest record. As if they have to ask. See Alkaline Trio at 6 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $25; call 702-862-2695.

Ex-Cult

Memphis can bring the noise as well as the blues, as evidenced by this pow!-er trio and its needling, overdriven guitars and boogie-woogie rhythms. See Ex-Cult at 9 p.m. Sunday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Wild Powwers

These hard-driving, hook-heavy Seattle indie rockers carry on the strong tradition of powerhouse female-fronted bands established by hometown sisters-in-arms such as The Gits and Seven Year Bitch. See Wild Powwers at 8 p.m. Friday at Beauty Bar. Call 702-598-3757.

We Came as Romans

Persevering after the untimely death of lead singer Kyle Pavone in August, this Michigan metalcore troupe seems intent on living up to the mettle of its namesake. See We Came as Romans at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $35; call 702-632-7600.

Carach Angren

Their name means “Iron Jaws” in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Elvish language of Sindarin, a suitable handle for the symphonic black metal of these dark Dutchmen. “Dance and Laugh Amongst the Rotten” at 7 p.m. Sunday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20; call 702-632-7600.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like