This week’s new music releases include album by Ciara

RB star Ciara is going the all-natural route during the promotional push for her new album.

Ciara sang at the Bank nightclub in the Bellagio. Courtesy photo. (Courtesy photo by David Becker/WireImage.)

■ Ciara, “Beauty Marks”: No makeup, no hair extensions, no problem: R&B star Ciara is going the all-natural route during the promotional push for her new album, and seventh overall, ostensibly demonstrating that her “Beauty” is more than skin deep.

■ Also in stores: A.A. Bondy, “Enderness”; Clinic, “Wheeltappers and Shunters”; Defeater, “Defeater”; Doomsquad, “Let Yourself Be Free”; Guitar Wolf, “LOVE&JETT”; Mac DeMarco, “Here Comes the Cowboy”; Maps, “Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss”; Mavis Staples, “We Get By”; Meat Beat Manifesto, “Opaque Couche”; Rhye, “Spirit”; Sammy Hagar &The Circle, “Space Between”; Shaggy, “Wah Gwaan?!”; The Get Up Kids, “Problems”; Tim Hecker, “Anoyo”; and Whitesnake, “Flesh &Blood.”