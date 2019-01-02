Top 10 concerts coming to Las Vegas in January

Here’s a look at the rest of the top 10 shows for January.

Latin music is putting Las Vegas in a headlock.

Again.

Already, we have the Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day festivities in May and September, which bring in a bevy of the music’s biggest names, as well as the star power lured here in November for the Latin Grammys.

Now January is shaping up to be a big month for the wide-ranging genre.

First, on Friday at T-Mobile Arena, there’s “Dia Nacional de la Banda,” a concept show spanning 171 years of banda music, featuring Banda el Recodo, Gerardo Ortiz, La Arrolladora, Banda Los Recoditos and others.

The following night marks the return of Calibash at the same venue. The who’s-who roundup of Latin pop and reggaeton radio staples boasts headliner Enrique Iglesias along with Ozuna, Wisin, Bad Bunny, Becky G and more.

It’s not just a big month for Latin music lovers, though. Here’s a look at the rest of the top 10 shows for January:

Disturbed, T-Mobile Arena, Jan. 12

Ahh-waah-ah-ah!: Is that the sound of a disgruntled water buffalo being fed leg-first into a wood chipper? Nope, it’s just the signature vocal stylings of Disturbed frontman David Draiman on the band’s signature anthem, “Down With the Sickness.” This go-round, the Chicago metallers are hitting town in support of their latest album, “Evolution,” and there’s a local connection: The record was produced by Vegas’ own Kevin Churko.

Billy Idol, The Pearl at the Palms, Jan. 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26

The little dancer in Billy Idol’s smash hit “Rebel Yell” isn’t the only one crying more! more! more! more!: Clearly some of you are as well, as the curled-lip rocker kicks off another Vegas residency.

ZZ Top, Venetian Theatre, Jan. 18-20, 23, 25-26 and 30

She’s got legs and she knows how to use them … left, right, left, right, all the way to the box office to cop tickets to see these blues rock greats continue to bring it.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, Jan. 19

Don’t let this New Orleans jazz fireball’s moniker fool you: He plays drums, organ and tuba in addition to that titular trombone. And, having delved into rock, pop, hip-hop, funk and more, he’s just as adept at swapping genres as instruments.

Lady Gaga, “Jazz & Piano,” Park Theater at Park MGM, Jan. 20

From righteously overblown to elegantly understated, so goes the chameleonic Lady Gaga. After debuting her pop fantasia “Enigma” last month, Gaga scales things back a bit for the premiere of her “Jazz & Piano” show, where she performs selections from the Great American Songbook as well as stripped-down versions of her own hits.

Corrosion of Conformity, Fremont Country Club, Jan. 25

The long-haired show of the month comes via the band that delivered “Deliverance,” one of the best hard rock records of the ’90s, where these metallic hardcore pioneers embraced their Southern rock roots and essentially became an entirely different band. They continued their decadeslong winning streak with last year’s excellent “No Cross No Crown.” Fellow heavy-hitters Crowbar, Weedeater and Mothership make this one loaded lineup.

Van Morrison, Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Jan. 25-26 and 30

Do you remember when we used to sing “sha la la la la la la la la la la dee dah?” If not, get a refresher when this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performs his beloved “Brown Eyed Girl” and more.

Silverstein, Brooklyn Bowl, Jan. 30.

Get “Smashed Into Pieces” by these Canadian post-hardcore favorites, who are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their bracing debut, “When Broken Is Easily Fixed,” which kicks off with the aforementioned ripper.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.