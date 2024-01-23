54°F
Music

Usher, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys headline Lovers & Friends

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 12:41 pm
 
Ne-Yo performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las ...
Ne-Yo performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las ...
Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las ...
Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

He’s performing during the Super Bowl halftime show, and he’ll also be headlining what’s rapidly becoming the super bowl for nostalgia-mining hip-hop and R&B festivals.

Usher will once again take the stage at the Lovers & Friends festival, which returns for year three at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 4.

The R&B superstar also played the fest during its previous two outings, but this year he’s coming with a new twist: He’ll celebrate the 20th anniversary of his smash 2004 album “Confessions” by performing it in full.

Joining him on the loaded line-up: Janet Jackson, the Backstreet Boys, Lil Wayne, who’ll perform “Tha Carter III” in its entirety, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, Timbaland, Las Vegas’ own Ne-Yo and dozens more.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at loversandfriendsest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin at 10 a.m. Friday. A public on-sale will follow if any tickets remain.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.

