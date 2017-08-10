ad-fullscreen
Widow plans for Chris Cornell statue in Seattle

The Associated Press
August 10, 2017 - 6:59 am
 

SEATTLE — Chris Cornell’s widow says she has commissioned a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman to be placed in his home town of Seattle.

Vicky Cornell tells The Seattle Times she has hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth to create the memorial that will take about seven months to complete. Toth also created a statue of Johnny Ramone that sits atop his grave in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where Cornell is buried.

Vicky Cornell says a family friend and attorney is working with the city on finding a suitable location for the statue. City officials didn’t immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Cornell hanged himself in a Detroit hotel hours after a Soundgarden concert there in May. He was 52.

 

