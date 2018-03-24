‘Woman Walk the Line’ testifies to women’s impact in country music

Longtime journalist Holly Gleason talks about the essay collection that she compiled and edited.

Country artist Teri Clark relaxes in her dressing room backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2004. Each track on Terri Clark's greatest hits package, released last month, represents a story in her 10-year career _ some serious, some humorous, all part of her path from obscurity to country star. (AP Photo/John Russell)

June Carter Cash attends the CMA Awards in Nashville, 1977. (AP Photo)

American pop singer Brenda Lee belts out a song during a music festival in Madrid, April 20, 1985 where such names as Rita Coolidge, Jerry Lee Lewis and the Bellamy Brothers also performed. (AP Photo)

k.d. lang performs at the Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

June Carter Cash performs "Ring of Fire" with guitarist Marty Stuart during the taping of "An All-Star Tribute To Johnny Cash" Tuesday, April 6, 1999, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. She introduced the song by saying that she and her husband, Johnny Cash, co-wrote the song. The show is scheduled for broadcast Sunday, April 18 on Turner Network Television. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

"Woman Walk the Line" editor and compiler Holly Gleason also teaches a course on music criticism at Middle Tennessee State University. (Allister Ann)

Country music great Loretta Lynn is shown in this Sept. 2000 photo in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn, 65, is just now giving her career full attention again after nursing her husband for years who had been ill with heart and diabetes related problems and died in 1996. "Still Country," her first solo album in 12 years, shows Lynn's once robust voice is more fragile and emotional than on her classic hits. (AP Photo/Christoper Berkey)

She was never going to be one of those girls.

She knew it.

Amy Elizabeth McCarthy grew up in a small east Texas town — you could call it Podunk. She does.

There, McCarthy writes, “It’s your responsibility to be blond, get married, bear children.”

But McCarthy wasn’t into the whole ziplocking-yourself-into-Wrangler-jeans-and-cooking-a-cowboy-his-dinner-every-night thing.

So she took a left turn off that beaten path, a no-nonsense Canadian tomboy serving as her compass.

“I dressed weird, I said too much and I listened to too much Terri Clark,” McCarthy relates in “Woman Walk the Line,” a series of essays from various female writers, musicians and other creative types about the female country musicians who have most influenced their lives.

In her contribution to the book, the defiant, galvanized “Better Things to Do,” McCarthy speaks of how Clark and her 2003 single “I Just Wanna Be Mad” helped her embrace her square-peg identity as a young woman.

“In that song, I truly heard myself represented on the radio for the first time,” writes the journalist and music critic, whose credits range from Playboy to Pitchfork.

“I’ve firmly staked my place as a ballsy and bona fide country girl in too many ways to count,” she adds, “and that has everything to do with Terri Clark. I know now that my voice is powerful and worthy of being heard, whether or not it is as polished or pretty as the voices of those other girls. We’re both outsiders, Terri and I.”

When a song becomes more than a song

There are so many ways that music can serve as a vehicle for self-anointed outsiders such as McCarthy to feel comfortable in their own skin — often for the first time — a number of which are recounted in this emotionally resonant collection.

There is transgender writer Deborah Sprague speaking about how watching Rosanne Cash step from her father’s shadow abetted her emancipation from the expectations placed upon her.

There is music business veteran Kelly McCartney sharing how k.d. lang helped her come to terms with her own sexuality.

“Seeing k.d. stand so gloriously for her truths inspired me to find and live my own,” she writes.

The range here is diverse: Millennial critic Madison Vain eloquently shares how Loretta Lynn’s “The Pill,” her once-scandalous ode to female sexual liberation, continues to impact women decades later. “Woman Walk the Line” editor Holly Gleason recounts how, back in the day, Tanya Tucker scrambled the rubric of what it meant to be country and a woman in control in the same steamy breath.

“Music does things to us — all of us,” says Gleason, a longtime journalist and artist development consultant. “It can change your life. It can get you through something hard.”

Gleason teaches a course on music criticism at Middle Tennessee State University, which directly informs this book.

“It’s an interesting kind of fuel,” she explains. “In teaching my students, I feel a real disconnection from what music does, how it works and who you are before and after it.”

“Woman Walk the Line” bridges that disconnection, personally and palpably.

A timely read

As the #MeToo movement has been propelled by myriad women sharing their stories, this book documents the origins of some of the most powerful of those voices.

There is Rosanne Cash’s absolutely beautiful elegy to her stepmother June Carter Cash, delivered at her funeral in 2003, which Gleason attended.

“When I heard her do that, I looked at my boyfriend at the time and said, ‘It’s a shame this dies here,’ because it was just one of those things that said so much about the human heart, so much about love, so much about the things that matter,” Gleason recounts. “I wanted everyone in the world to hear it.”

Then there is Taylor Swift’s tribute to Brenda Lee, penned while a then-18-year-old Swift was sitting on her mother’s bed watching a vintage clip of the golden-voiced singer.

“She blew me away,” Gleason says of Swift, who had yet to achieve superstardom. “Here’s a girl who had a couple of hits, who hadn’t ascended, and yet, she’s curled up on her mother’s bed staring down the barrel of the thing that she wants more than life itself. No other human being in the world could have written that essay for me.”

No other human being probably could have written Kim Ruehl’s ode to Patty Griffin’s 2007 album “Children Running Through,” either.

A former New Yorker who worked at the World Trade Center, Ruehl found herself fleeing for her life on 9/11, and suffering from crippling post-traumatic stress disorder for six years afterward.

It was Griffin’s “You’ll Remember,” from the aforementioned album, that helped provide her breakthrough.

It’s a simple tune, nine lines of lyrics delivered in just over two minutes.

But that’s the beauty of song: Sometimes that’s all it takes.

“ ‘You’ll Remember’ reminded me that life unfolds, that there were more than a few days still ahead,” Ruehl writes.

“That no matter how far I could see, the future was there, waiting.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.