Zac Brown Band, Post Malone lead Las Vegas concerts of the month

Andre Rieu, Ween, Melanie Martinez and others also hitting town in March.

It wasn’t like it was a recording of a baby seal being fed tail-first into a wood chipper or anything.

It was just greeted that way.

When country singer Zac Brown surprise-released his aptly titled pop solo record “The Controversy” in September, which featured him rapping at one point — doh! — the album was so universally panned that it was pulled from streaming services in the musical equivalent of deleting an embarrassing drunken tweet the morning after a Jager bender.

Thankfully for all parties involved, the record came out a week after the Zac Brown Band released its latest album, “The Owl,” which fans actually gave a hoot about.

Besides, the controversy over “Controversy” hasn’t hurt the band’s bottom line on the road. The Zac Brown Band is still filling arenas coast to coast, and its March 27 stop at T-Mobile Arena is among the top 10 concerts of the month. Here are the rest:

311 Day, March 11-13, Park Theater at Park MGM

Saluting the day on the calendar bearing their name, these reggae-rock-hip-hop hybridists bring their “311 Day” festivities back to Vegas for the fourth time. They’ve celebrated the occasion with marathon concerts that have spanned 40 songs and three-plus hours. That’s a whole lotta rap-rockin’, chief.

Post Malone, March 14, MGM Grand Garden

“My name is Austin Malone, and I came to play y’all some (crappy) music and party with you,” singer-rapper-smiley-sad-sack Post Malone said by way of introduction during his headlining set at Life is Beautiful last September. It was quite a change of scenery: Just two years earlier, he was playing Brooklyn Bowl. The size of the venues may have grown, but the melancholy that underscores much of Malone’s discography has remained constant as he continues salting countless Bud Lights with tears.

Ween, March 19-21, Brooklyn Bowl

The Boognish is back, as the most far-out band in the land returns for another three-night stint at Brooklyn Bowl after packing the place during a trio of shows in February 2017. That time, Ween performed a total of 77 songs — from country to punk to funk to metal to Tex-Mex and more, all united by a winkingly puerile absurdism — while never repeating a tune. A little “Pollo Asado,” anyone?

Andre Rieu, March 20, T-Mobile Arena

This Dutch violinist has achieved the remarkable feat of taking classical music to arena stages, where he and his orchestra pack the same large halls that bands such as Metallica do. And unlike those posers, Rieu never cut his hair.

‘Viva Ska Vegas!’ March 20-21, Fremont Country Club

Because trombonists need love, too — although this remains debatable — the two-day, horn-powered “Viva Ska Vegas” returns with over a dozen acts — Save Ferris, Buck-O-Nine and Pilfers among them — to paint the town plaid.

Melanie Martinez, March 20, The Pearl at the Palms

Elastic-voiced singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez has a tune titled “Mad Hatter” on her 2015 debut, “Cry Baby,” and it’s fitting, as she comes across as sort of an art-pop Alice in Wonderland. Tumble down the rabbit hole with her. (This show is a makeup gig after Martinez had to cancel a performance in November due to illness.)

Prince Royce, March 21, The Pearl at the Palms

The dude bested U2. That’s how popular this Latin pop heartthrob and New York City native is on the East Coast, where he surpassed the aforementioned Irish rockers in setting the attendance record last year at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. You’ll probably get a slightly better view of the singer when he hits Vegas and headlines a venue with 77,000 fewer seats.

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio, March 27, Brooklyn Bowl

Break out the smelling salts — or perhaps the Bengay — for your favorite melodic punk lifer. Scene graybeards Bad Religion, who’ve been at it since 1980, team up with the goth-tinged Alkaline Trio for a night full of rousing, fast-paced singalongs about politics and vampires.

Aventura, March 28, T-Mobile Arena

The “Obsesíon” with Aventura — one of the most influential Latin music groups of modern times — continues when the self-anointed “Kings of Bachata” salute their court in Vegas.

