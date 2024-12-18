Las Vegas police outline safety plans for New Year’s Eve

The Metropolitan Police Department and public officials shared their safety plans for New Year’s Eve during a briefing Wednesday.

Why JLo, Affleck had to switch their New Year’s Eve plans

New Year’s Eve 2024 in Las Vegas: A guide to concerts, fireworks and parties

America’s Party 2025: Details shared for New Year’s Eve show on Strip

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police share their safety plans for New Year's Eve during a briefing Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Las Vegas police shared their safety plans for New Year’s Eve during a briefing Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Concerts, parties and the annual fireworks display will take over the Las Vegas Strip and the Fremont Street Experience on Dec. 31, with nine Strip resorts setting off fireworks as part of “America’s Party 2025.”

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi, Clark County Commission Vice Chair William McCurdy II, Fremont Street Experience President Andrew Simon, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck, City of Las Vegas Fire Senior Deputy Chief Robert Nolan and Switch Senior Vice President of Sustainability Alise Porto gathered at Metro’s headquarters on South Martin Luther King Boulevard to discuss preparations for the celebrations.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky and @estellelilym on X.