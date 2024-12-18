67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Las Vegas police outline safety plans for New Year’s Eve

Las Vegas police share their safety plans for New Year's Eve during a briefing Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunda ...
New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
America’s Party 2025: Details shared for New Year’s Eve show on Strip
New Year’s Eve 2024 in Las Vegas: A guide to concerts, fireworks and parties
Janet Jackson’s NYE production to highlight Strip theater ‘relaunch’
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Ben Affleck arrive at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience ...
Why JLo, Affleck had to switch their New Year’s Eve plans
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2024 - 11:30 am
 
Updated December 18, 2024 - 1:18 pm

Las Vegas police shared their safety plans for New Year’s Eve during a briefing Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Concerts, parties and the annual fireworks display will take over the Las Vegas Strip and the Fremont Street Experience on Dec. 31, with nine Strip resorts setting off fireworks as part of “America’s Party 2025.”

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi, Clark County Commission Vice Chair William McCurdy II, Fremont Street Experience President Andrew Simon, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck, City of Las Vegas Fire Senior Deputy Chief Robert Nolan and Switch Senior Vice President of Sustainability Alise Porto gathered at Metro’s headquarters on South Martin Luther King Boulevard to discuss preparations for the celebrations.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky and @estellelilym on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES