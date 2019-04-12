Nickelodeon’s ‘Double Dare Live’ show coming to Las Vegas

(Dare Dare Live)

(Double Dare Live)

(Double Dare Live)

(Double Dare Live)

(Double Dare Live)

Get ready to get slimed! Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare Live” is coming to Las Vegas.

Inspired by the hit TV show, “Double Dare Live” allows two teams of selected audience members to compete to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and facing the legendary obstacle course, according to a press release.

The show includes its original host, Marc Summers, and his sidekick, Robin Russo.

“Double Dare Live” will be at The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.