20 best costumes we saw at Electric Daisy Carnival 2018

Three nights of music, lights and colors have once again swept through the Las Vegas valley.

Love Rules Stilts walks through the crowd on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Festivalgoer Amy Lopez-Kohler of California wanders through the crowd with her illuminated wings on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A member of the "bumblebee honeys" entertains attendees at Kinetic Field during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jessie Holbrook, from left, Malynn Nelson, and Lindsey Garger, all of Salt Lake City, Utah, dance by the Cosmic Meadow stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Friday, May 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Festivalgoer Angel Martinez of California arrives for day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guests and performers arrive at EDC on May 20, 2018. Foto Anthony Avellaneda / El Tiempo.

Costumed performers entertain fans by the Cosmic Meadow stage during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lillie Calvert of Las Vegas dances during the opening ceremony at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Juicy Fruits, a group of costumed performers, make their way through the carnival square area during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Brittany Broussard and Darren O'Connor celebrate at the conclusion of their wedding ceremony during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance alongside the moving Parliament art car during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees listen to music at the Basspod stage during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees cheer while waiting for Post Malone at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees stand for photos near a reflective art installation in Carnival Square during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Festivalgoers dance to the sounds of American DJ Kaskade on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A performer wanders through the crowd on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A performer on a bicycle wanders through the crowd on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A member of the Rainbow Fans entertains the crowd on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas resident Marissa Alvarez arrives for day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Costumed performers roam the festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

While in years past, tutus and leg warmers ruled at the all-night electronic music festival, this year’s fashions were decidedly more sleek, shiny and revealing.

The gates at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway closed at 5:30 this morning. And Electric Daisy Carnival’s revelers are hanging up their body suits, washing off the face paint and swapping the fishnets and metallics for sensible Monday workplace attire.

As the sun rises over the electric sky for the last time in 2018, we take a look back at the weekend’s best costumes.

