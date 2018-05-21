20 best costumes we saw at Electric Daisy Carnival 2018

Three nights of music, lights and colors have once again swept through the Las Vegas Valley.
While in years past, tutus and leg warmers ruled at the all-night electronic music festival, this year’s fashions were decidedly more sleek, shiny and revealing.
The gates at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway closed at 5:30 this morning. And Electric Daisy Carnival’s revelers are hanging up their body suits, washing off the face paint and swapping the fishnets and metallics for sensible Monday workplace attire.
As the sun rises over the electric sky for the last time in 2018, we take a look back at the weekend’s best costumes.
