This exclusive, private-membership NYC club is coming to Vegas

Zero Bond, the private membership club, is coming to Las Vegas.

Of course it is.

The posh New York City redoubt, famed for gathering together top-drawer folks from the arts, business, entertainment, politics, food, fashion, sports and other areas of achievement, announced on Thursday a partnership with Wynn Resorts “to develop and expand the Zero Bond footprint to Las Vegas and beyond.”

Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas is set to open in 2025, another superlative in a growling list of superlatives that define today’s Vegas experience.

Zero Bond comes courtesy of Bond Hospitality Group and its principals, Scott Sartiano and Will Makris.

The New York club, on Bond Street in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, reportedly has a $5,000 annual fee, a 5,000-person waiting list and $10 million in art. Elon Musk threw a party there in 2021.

Sounds perfect for Vegas.

