Nightlife

This exclusive, private-membership NYC club is coming to Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2023 - 12:48 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2023 - 11:20 am
A Las Vegas location of Zero Bond, the private membership New York City club, is scheduled to open at Wynn in 2025. (Zero Bond)

Zero Bond, the private membership club, is coming to Las Vegas.

Of course it is.

The posh New York City redoubt, famed for gathering together top-drawer folks from the arts, business, entertainment, politics, food, fashion, sports and other areas of achievement, announced on Thursday a partnership with Wynn Resorts “to develop and expand the Zero Bond footprint to Las Vegas and beyond.”

Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas is set to open in 2025, another superlative in a growling list of superlatives that define today’s Vegas experience.

Zero Bond comes courtesy of Bond Hospitality Group and its principals, Scott Sartiano and Will Makris.

The New York club, on Bond Street in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, reportedly has a $5,000 annual fee, a 5,000-person waiting list and $10 million in art. Elon Musk threw a party there in 2021.

Sounds perfect for Vegas.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

50 of the world’s top chefs and restaurants are coming to Vegas
‘Top Chef’ star leaving Las Vegas for ‘new dining concept’
Area15 expansion plans include hotel, nightclub
Viral video shows Sphere watching golfer tee off at nearby course
Piff fires up No. 1,500; Mr. Las Vegas sings to Mr. Piffles
Kylie Minogue to headline ‘world’s most exclusive afterparty’ on F1 weekend
