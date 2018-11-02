This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Spend your Thursday nights rocking out with Spandex Nation in the Level Up Lounge at the MGM Grand.

Flosstradamus (Wynn Nightlife)

Spandex Nation (Mike Kirschbaum)

Flosstradamus (Wynn Nightlife)

Flosstradamus (Wynn Nightlife)

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee with Rae Sremmurd performs as the opener for The Weeknd at Philips Arena on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Level Up Lounge

Spend your Thursday nights rocking out with Spandex Nation in the Level Up Lounge at the MGM Grand. The ’80s tribute band now plays at 10 p.m. weekly on the venue’s new live music stage, which also hosts karaoke on Mondays, DJs on Fridays and Saturdays and acoustic tunes by Rusty Vaughn Lee on Sundays. The lounge has also added a mechanical bull riding pen, state-of-the-art casino-style games, arcade installations (including Hot Shot basketball) and more. For a schedule of events, visit mgmgrand.com/levelup.

Flosstradamus

The long-awaited collaboration between Flosstradamus and Boombox Cartel dropped last month. Hear the single “ID” and other tracks Wednesday at Intrigue Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men (intriguevegas.com).

Loud Luxury

Canadian DJ duo Andrew Fedyk and Joe Depace play their hit track “Body” on Saturday at Hakkasan Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasannightclub.com).

Rae Sremmurd

Brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi recently announced their fourth album is coming out early next year. The hip-hop duo performs Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisgroup.com).

Murda Beatz

He’s worked with Migos, Drake and Nicki Minaj. In-demand hip-hop producer Murda Beatz takes over Marquee Nightclub on Monday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).