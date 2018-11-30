This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

The five best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas this week.

Sigala (Todd Williams)

Chris Janson performs at the 2018 Nashville Songwriter Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 19, 2018. (Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

Sigala

Start your week off with British DJ Sigala at Marquee Nightclub. Hear his hit tracks “Just Got Paid” and “Lullaby,” off his recent debut album, “Brighter Days.” Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Monday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Brohug

Check out beats by Swedish DJ trio Brohug at Hakkasan Nightclub. Christopher Lunde, John Dahlback and Niklas Lunde take over the club’s Main Room on Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasannightclub.com).

MattBoyWhite

Light Nightclub features sounds by Chicago DJ MattBoyWhite on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Downtown Hoedown

Rodeo fans can head to downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday to celebrate the return of the National Finals Rodeo. Fremont Street Experience hosts the 32nd annual Downtown Hoedown with performances by Chris Janson, Granger Smith, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, Haley & Michaels and Corb Lund. The free concert starts at 4:30 p.m. (vegasexperience.com).

Buckin’ Bash

Rodeo clown Justin “Rumpshaker” Rumford hosts the new NFR after-party at The Orleans starting at 9 p.m. Thursday. The Buckin’ Bash features two-step dancing, drink specials and music by Rebel Soul, Thrillbilly Deluxe, Sam Riddle and Cash Presley through Dec. 15 in the Bourbon Street Lounge. Admission is free (orleanscasino.com).