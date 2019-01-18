This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Tiesto
Hit-maker Tiesto takes over Omnia Nightclub for his birthday celebration Saturday. DJ Shift spins in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).
Migos
Hip-hop trio Migos recently teamed up with Mustard on the single “Pure Water.” The rappers perform Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draislv.com).
Light Nightclub
Saweetie and P-Lo perform at Light Nightclub on Saturday. The club’s fight night after-party also features sounds by DJ E-Rock and E-Man. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).
Benny Benassi
After ringing in the new year in Miami, dance music favorite Benny Benassi returns to Marquee Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).
Zoology
Collective Zoo’s third annual Zoology event series continues Saturday with Week 2 featuring a three-hour set by Green Velvet. The lineup also includes Lee K, Bad Beat and Oscar Molina. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are $35 (dlvec.com; collectivezoo.com).