This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

A round-up of performers and events at nightclubs, dayclubs and other nightlife venues.

DJ Tiesto performs during a concert at the Presidente Festival at the Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Oct. 3, 2014. DJ Tiesta join Afrojack, David Guetta and other EDM acts at the TomorrowWorld festival on Sept. 25-27 outside of Atlanta in Chattahoochee Hills, Ga. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez, File)

Benny Benassi will perform Saturday at Marquee. (Al Powers, PowersImagery.com)

Tiesto

Hit-maker Tiesto takes over Omnia Nightclub for his birthday celebration Saturday. DJ Shift spins in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).

Migos

Hip-hop trio Migos recently teamed up with Mustard on the single “Pure Water.” The rappers perform Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draislv.com).

Light Nightclub

Saweetie and P-Lo perform at Light Nightclub on Saturday. The club’s fight night after-party also features sounds by DJ E-Rock and E-Man. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Benny Benassi

After ringing in the new year in Miami, dance music favorite Benny Benassi returns to Marquee Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Zoology

Collective Zoo’s third annual Zoology event series continues Saturday with Week 2 featuring a three-hour set by Green Velvet. The lineup also includes Lee K, Bad Beat and Oscar Molina. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are $35 (dlvec.com; collectivezoo.com).