This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

RL Grime (Karl Larson)

Mayer Hawthorne

Singer Mayer Hawthorne performs a DJ set in the Main Room at On the Record on Friday. The club also features DJ Eddie Mac in the Living Room, with guest startender Ryan Fitzgerald (from San Francisco’s ABV) in the Vinyl Parlor. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $30 for women and $40 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

RL Grime

Fresh off the launch of his new label, Sable Valley, DJ RL Grime takes over Intrigue Nightclub on Saturday and Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men (intriguevegas.com).

Andrew Rayel

Andrew Rayel, who recently teamed up with NWYR on the track “Melody,” headlines Friday at Marquee Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Generik

Australian DJ Generik continues his multivenue residency with the Hakkasan Group on Tuesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Cupid Is Stupid

Apex Social Club hosts an anti-Valentine’s Day bash with sounds by DJ Que on Friday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Palms. Tickets start at $20 (apexsocialclub.com).