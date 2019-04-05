This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Morgan Page (Daylight Beach Club)

Morgan Page (Daylight Beach Club)

Matt Thomas of Parmalee performs at Riverfront Stage at the CMA Music Festival on Saturday, June 13, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Morgan Page

After celebrating the 10th anniversary of his hit single “The Longest Road,” Morgan Page teamed up with Pex L for his latest release, “Gone My Way.” Catch the DJ at Daylight Beach Club on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (daylightvegas.com).

Zedd

Zedd, who recently remixed his “365” track with Katy Perry, takes over Wet Republic on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men (wetrepublic.com).

Big Daddy Kane

Rapper Big Daddy Kane headlines the Main Room at On the Record on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $30 for women and $40 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Parmalee

The Flamingo’s Go Pool hosts a concert by Parmalee for ACM Weekend. The country band plays at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the dayclub features Coors Light and Tito’s Vodka drink specials. Admission is $10 (gopoolvegas.com).

Snbrn

Check out tracks from DJ Snbrn’s upcoming album at the Beatwave Sundays pool party at Marquee Dayclub. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).