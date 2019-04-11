This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas.

Mark Ronson (Tyler Reymore)

Mark Ronson (Tyler Reymore)

Steve Aoki (Joe Janet)

Jemaa

Jemaa: The NoMad Pool Party launches this weekend at Park MGM. Open Fridays to Sundays, the new daytime bash features DJs and artists who appear at On the Record, cabana-side cocktail fountains and more. The opening-weekend lineup includes a DJ set by Mayer Hawthorne on Friday, Mark Ronson (pictured) on Saturday and DJ Five on Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; locals with a valid ID enter free before noon (jemaalv.com).

Cardi B

After performing during Kaos’ opening weekend, hip-hop star Cardi B returns Thursday to headline the nightclub’s industry night. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the Palms. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (palms.com/kaos).

David Guetta

David Guetta takes over Encore Beach Club on Saturday. The French DJ, who recently extended his residency with Wynn Nightlife, has weekly sets scheduled at the dayclub into June. Doors open at 10 a.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45 for women and $65 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Steve Aoki

Hit-maker Steve Aoki entertains dayclubbers at Wet Republic on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men (wetrepublic.com).

Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean performs at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets are $40 for women and $60 for men (draislv.com).