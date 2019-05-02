This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Drake performs during the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Prince Royce (Omar Cruz)

In this, Friday, May 19, 2017 photo, Haitian-American hip-hop star Wyclef Jean gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami. Jean performs Friday in Miami's Little Haiti, a community worried that the Trump Administration won't renew post-earthquake immigration benefits for roughly 50,000 Haitians. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Drake performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Drake

Grammy winner Drake takes the stage Saturday at XS Nightclub for the first of five scheduled performances at Wynn Las Vegas. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $150 (xslasvegas.com).

After-fight party

After his middleweight bout against Daniel Jacobs on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, Canelo Alvarez plans to party at Kaos Nightclub. Reggaeton star Ozuna is set to perform at the bash. Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Palms. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (palms.com/kaos).

Wyclef Jean

Grammy-winning musician Wyclef Jean headlines the Main Room at On the Record on Saturday. The club also features DJ Zo in the Living Room, with guest startender Ariana Ruiz (Licoreria Limantour of Mexico City) in the Vinyl Parlor. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $30 for women and $35 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Jewel Nightclub

Jewel Nightclub’s fight weekend lineup features hip-hop artist Tyga on Friday, followed by Dominican bachata singer Prince Royce on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Alex Sensation

Omnia Nightclub’s “Deseo Latin Sundays” event closes out Cinco de Mayo weekend with DJ Alex Sensation. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $20 for women and $35 for men (omnianightclub.com).