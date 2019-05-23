This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

DJ Clark Kent headlines at On the Record, and rapper Lil Baby takes over Light and Daylight at Mandalay Bay in this week’s nightlife roundup.

DJ Clark Kent (On the Record)

DJ Clark Kent

Veteran hip-hop producer Clark Kent — who has worked with Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey and others — takes over the Main Room at On the Record on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $25 for women and $30 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Lil Baby

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby performs Sunday at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay. Doors open at 10:30 p.m., and tickets start at $75 for women and $80 for men. On Monday, the Atlanta rapper heads to Daylight Beach Club with label mates the City Girls and sounds by Whoo Kid. Doors open at noon. Tickets start at $100 for women and $150 for men (thelightvegas.com; daylightvegas.com).

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris, who has a new album in the works, entertains clubgoers at Omnia Nightclub on Sunday. DJ E-Rock spins in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $105 (omnianightclub.com).

Kygo

After co-headlining at the Preakness Infield Fest last weekend, Kygo is back in town for two shows at Wynn Las Vegas. Catch him at Encore Beach Club on Friday and XS Nightclub’s Nightswim on Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices vary (encorebeachclub.com).

‘Drag Show Day Club’

Female impersonators pay tribute to Lady Gaga, Tina Turner, Cardi B and more in this rooftop party at Chateau. The daytime bash also features DJs and VIP bottle packages at Paris Las Vegas. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday and tickets start at $30 (chateaunights.com).