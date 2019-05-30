This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Breathe Carolina (Palms)

Breathe Carolina

David Schmitt and Tommy Cooperman, aka Breathe Carolina, headline Kaos Nightclub’s new nighttime pool party, Soak Sundays. The DJ duo recently teamed up with Jordan Jay for the single “All I Need.” Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Palms. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (palms.com/kaos).

Alesso

Celebrate Encore Beach Club’s ninth anniversary with Alesso on Wednesday. The Swedish DJ takes over the club’s Nightswim bash at Wynn Las Vegas. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

DJ Daddy Kat

Wiz Khalifa’s alter ego, DJ Daddy Kat, mans the decks with A-Trak at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell. On Friday, the rapper performs in the nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men Saturday and $30 for women and $50 for men Friday (draisgroup.com).

Tay James

Hakkasan Nightclub on Sunday features sounds by Tay James, Justin Bieber’s official DJ for the past 10 years. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasannightclub.com).

Dylan Scott

The Flamingo’s Go Pool hosts its Country Concert Series with 95.5 The Bull on Friday. Country singer Dylan Scott performs “Nothing to Do Town,” “My Girl” and other hits at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 (gopoolvegas.com).