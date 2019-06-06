This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Singer Mayer Hawthorne does a DJ set at Jemma and XS Nightclub continues its anniversary celebration in this week’s nightlife roundup.

American singer songwriter producer Mayer Hawthorne performs at The Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island Park on Sunday, June 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Robert Altman/Invision/AP)

Mayer Hawthorne

“The Tuxedo Way” is the latest single from soul singer Mayer Hawthorne’s collaboration with Jake One as the funk duo Tuxedo. Hawthorne is set to man the decks at Jemaa: The NoMad Pool Party on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; locals with a valid ID enter free before noon (jemaalv.com).

Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso

XS Nightclub continues its 10-year anniversary celebration with Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello on Friday. The venue is hosting one-night events for 10 months with resident DJs and special guests. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Flipp Dinero

Light Nightclub features New York rapper Flipp Dinero and sounds by DJ Crooked on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

J.I.D.

Rapper J.I.D., who has been touring in support of his latest studio album, “DiCaprio 2,” takes the stage at 1 Oak Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Halfway to Halloween

Marquee Nightclub hosts its Halfway to Halloween bash Monday. The fifth annual event features beats by DJ Vice and a $5,000 costume contest. Guests in costume receive free entry and open bar from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).