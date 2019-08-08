This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Matoma does a DJ set at Jemaa dayclub and the Chainsmokers are at Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Norwegian DJ Matoma — who’s collaborated on singles with Enrique Iglesias, MNEK and Kiana Lede, Nikki Vianna and others — takes over Jemaa: The NoMad Pool Party on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; locals with a valid ID enter free before noon (jemaalv.com).

The Chainsmokers

“Takeaway,” featuring Lennon Stella, is the latest release by Grammy-winnng DJ-producers the Chainsmokers. The duo headlines Encore Beach Club on Saturday and XS Nightclub’s Nightswim party on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men. On Sunday, doors open at 10 p.m. and tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (encorebeachclub.com; xslasvegas.com).

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Featured on Khalid’s updated single “Right Back,” rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returns to Marquee Nightclub on Monday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Murda Beatz

Hip-hop producer Murda Beatz is set to entertain at Hakkasan Nightclub’s “One Night Only” party Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasanlv.com).

Louis the Child

Kaos Nightclub features Chicago-based DJ duo Louis the Child on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the Palms. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (palms.com/kaos).