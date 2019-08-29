This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Dayclubs and nightclubs in Las Vegas host Labor Day weekend parties in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Armin van Buuren, who recently dropped his new single, “Stickup,” returns to Kaos Nightclub for Labor Day weekend on Friday. Reggaeton star Ozuna takes over Saturday, and Marshmello headlines the nighttime pool party Soak Sundays. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the Palms. Ticket prices vary (palms.com/kaos).

Encore Beach Club

Guests at EBC can party with DJ Snake on Friday before the Chainsmokers and Nick Martin take over Saturday. Major Lazer and special guest Anna Lunoe close out the weekend Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary (encorebeachclub.com).

Wet Republic

MGM Grand’s dayclub has hit-makers Zedd, Martin Garrix, Tiesto and Porter Robinson from Friday through Monday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Ticket prices vary (wetrepublic.com).

Marquee

DJs Cedric Gervais, Jeffrey Sutorius, Eric DLux and Sam Feldt entertain during the holiday weekend at Marquee Dayclub. At night, clubgoers can catch rapper Travis Scott on Saturday and check out beats by Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien on Friday, Chris Lake on Sunday and DJ Vice on Monday. Doors open at 11 a.m. for the dayclub and 10:30 p.m. for the nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary (marqueelasvegas.com).

Drai’s

Drai’s Nightclub has performances by hip-hop artists Juice Wrld on Friday and Gucci Mane on Saturday. R&B artist Trey Songz joins 2 Chainz onstage Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Ticket prices vary (draisgroup.com).