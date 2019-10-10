This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Idris Elba is in the Art of the Wild lineup at Wynn Las Vegas and rapper Tyga performs at Jewel Nightclub in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Art of the Wild

Nightlife venues at Wynn Las Vegas host the Art of the Wild music series this weekend. Techno and house artists Bedouin, Guy Gerber, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones and more are scheduled Friday through Sunday. Actor and DJ Idris Elba heads the lineup for Sunday’s Rumors event at Encore Beach Club. Doors open at 1 p.m. and tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (wynnsocial.com/artofthewild).

Drai’s Beachclub

Drai’s rooftop pool party closes for the season with sets by Maria Romano, DJ Pauly D and Luke Shay from Friday to Sunday. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men Friday and Sunday and $40 for women and $60 for men Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell (draisgroup.com).

Tyga

“Legendary” rapper Tyga performs at Jewel Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Porter Robinson

Hakkasan Nightclub features a DJ set by Porter Robinson on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).

Pride parties

The Pride Festival is offering “After Dark” parties for ages 18 and older from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets start at $15 (dlvec.com).