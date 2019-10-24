This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

DJ Ashba hosts a Halloween party at The Strat and EBC launches a new weekly series in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Sixx:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba hosts the “Devil’s Bash” on Halloween at The Strat. The free event includes live music, food, giveaways and a costume contest from 9 to 11:30 p.m. at Ashba’s Clothing Store. The Remix Lounge hosts an after-party, with the Sin City Sinners and a performance by DJ Ashba and friends, from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. (facebook.com/djashbaofficial).

DJs Claptone, Pete Tong and Eskuche kick off Encore Beach Club’s new winter party series Saturday. “Intermission” will feature performances from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 14 at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

DJ Steve Aoki hosts the second annual “Armies of the Night” party at Omnia Nightclub on Tuesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men; a VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

DJ Sam Feldt headlines the “Seven Deadly Sins” party at Marquee Nightclub on Monday. The event also features a $7,777 costume contest. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

On the Record features sounds by Jodie Harsh and Eddie Mac and a $10,000 Lady Gaga-themed costume contest on Halloween. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $30 (ontherecordlv.com/halloween).