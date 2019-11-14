This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Dash Berlin takes over Marquee Nightclub and marathon runners can party at Hakkasan in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Dash Berlin (William Rutten)

Dash Berlin

Since Jeffrey Sutorius returned to Dash Berlin, fans have been rewarded with remixes of Myon’s “Cold Summer” and DJ Gattuso’s “When in Rome.” The Dutch DJ takes over Marquee Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

‘Rock With Me’

Hakkasan Nightclub hosts a post-race party following the Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon on Sunday. The event includes a set by DJ Shift, and a live band performing covers of popular rock songs. Runners and one guest receive free entry with a valid race badge or wristband until 1 a.m. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasanlv.com; runrocknroll.com).

DJ Orma

Light Nightclub on Saturday features Latin beats by Bad Bunny collaborator DJ Orma. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Brytiago

Puerto Rican singer and Daddy Yankee protégé Brytiago performs Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).

‘Enchanted Fowrest’

Elrow turns Encore Beach Club into an enchanted forest Saturday. The party features sets by DJs Nic Fanciulli, Denney, Bastian Bux and Chris Garcia from 2 to 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).