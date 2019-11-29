This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

DJ Nghtmre kicks off the weekend at Omnia Nightclub and Fremont Street Experience hosts the Downtown Hoedown in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Nghtmre (Joe Janet)

Nghtmre (Koury Angelo)

The 2016 Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Downtown Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Omnia Nightclub

DJ Nghtmre, who recently teamed up with Gunna for the track “Cash Cow,” takes over Omnia Nightclub on Friday. DJ Jeff Retro mans the decks Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Downtown Hoedown

The Fremont Street Experience kicks off the National Finals Rodeo with its 33rd annual free party Wednesday. Rodeo fans can catch performances by Rodney Atkins, Dylan Scott, David Lee Murphy, Filmore, Gabby Barrett and Jackson Michelson. The concert starts at 4:30 p.m. (vegasexperience.com).

The Chainsmokers

“Push My Luck” is the latest single by Grammy-winning act the Chainsmokers. Catch the duo’s return visit to XS Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men (xslasvegas.com).

On the Record

OTR’s “Industry Knight” bash features sounds by G-Squared in the Main Room, and Chris Bachmann in the Living Room. Ladies in Vegas Golden Knights attire get open Champagne bar until midnight, and men in VGK gear receive free entry. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Park MGM. Tickets start at $30 for women and $40 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Tao Nightclub

DJ Five headlines Tao’s Bad Santa Party on Dec. 5. The annual event features the Santa’s Naughtiest Helper costume contest with a $5,000 cash prize. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men, with free entry for locals (taolasvegas.com).

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.