This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve performances, parties and DJ sets are set to entertain clubgoers in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Future (Michael Kirschbaum)

Meek Mill (Drai's)

Lizzo (Brenton Ho/Kabik Photo Group)

The Chainsmokers (XS Nightclub)

Steve Aoki (Joe Janet)

Samantha Ronson (On the Record)

Drai’s

This rooftop club at The Cromwell heads into the new year with performances by Trey Songz, Meek Mill and Gucci Mane from Saturday through Monday. Rapper Future headlines the club’s New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday. Ticket prices vary (draisgroup.com).

Marquee Nightclub

The night before she performs a sold-out show at The Chelsea, Lizzo entertains Monday at Marquee. DJ Eric Dlux spins, and doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. On Tuesday, DJ Mustard mans the decks at the NYE party with premium open bar until 11 p.m., hors d’oeuvres until midnight and a Champagne toast. Ticket prices vary (marqueelasvegas.com).

XS Nightclub

After its holiday break, XS Nightclub kicks off its end-of-the-year festivities Sunday with Diplo. Drake performs Monday, and the Chainsmokers send clubgoers into 2020 on Tuesday. Doors open at 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wynn Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary (xslasvegas.com).

Hakkasan Nightclub

Get ready to “Party Up” with rapper DMX and DJ Five on Sunday at Hakkasan. Tiesto takes over the Main Room on Monday, before the club closes out 2019 with Steve Aoki and a two-hour open bar Tuesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets prices vary (hakkasanlv.com).

Samantha Ronson

On the Record at Park MGM features a DJ set and countdown with Samantha Ronson on New Year’s Eve. The bash also has sounds by Melo-D and D-Styles in the Living Room and open bar until 11 p.m. Ronson returns for another set Wednesday for the club’s “Industry Eve” party. Ticket prices vary (ontherecordlv.com).